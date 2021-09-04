Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging

Marcia Richard, director of psychological health at the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., addresses a class of Peer-to-Peer support team members in training April 9, 2021. Fifteen Guardsmen participated in the training conducted April 8-9, 2021. Since the training started in 2011, more than 85 Guardsmen from Fairchild are Peer-to-Peer trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart.)

