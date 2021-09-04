Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Marcia Richard, director of psychological health at the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., addresses a class of Peer-to-Peer support team members in training April 9, 2021. Fifteen Guardsmen participated in the training conducted April 8-9, 2021. Since the training started in 2011, more than 85 Guardsmen from Fairchild are Peer-to-Peer trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart.)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 17:47
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    141 ARW
    FAB
    Fairchild Airforce Base

