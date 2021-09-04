Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging

Peer-to-Peer support team members in training observe a role-playing scenario April 9, 2021 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The training is held over a period of two days and covers a wide range of topics like intervention, conflict resolution, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and communication skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart.)

