    Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging [Image 2 of 3]

    Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Peer-to-Peer support team members in training observe a role-playing scenario April 9, 2021 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The training is held over a period of two days and covers a wide range of topics like intervention, conflict resolution, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and communication skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart.)

    This work, Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    141 ARW
    FAB
    Fairchild Airforce Base

