Peer-to-Peer support team members cultivate sense of belonging

Guardsmen pose for a class photo with their certificates of completion at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., April 9, 2021. Fifteen total members from the Washington Air National Guard participated in the Peer-to-Peer support team member training that took place on April 8-9, 2021. Since the training started in 2011, more than 85 Guardsmen from Fairchild are Peer-to-Peer trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart.)

