Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair

210429-N-RG482-0114 (April 29, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, right, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton executive officer, speaks with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Weldekiros Aregawi, center, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tessa Hazard, both assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, during the NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair April 29, 2021. The NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair, sponsored by the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee, was designed as an opportunity for the approximately 500 NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsmen – and other enlisted rates - to interact with subject matter experts from different job specialties and learn about different career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

