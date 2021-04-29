Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair [Image 2 of 5]

    Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kyle Steckler 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    210429-N-RG482-0067 (April 29, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton participate in a “Swaddle Challenge,” part of an interactive Labor and Delivery Department display during the NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair April 29, 2021. The NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair, sponsored by the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee, was designed as an opportunity for the approximately 500 NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsmen – and other enlisted rates - to interact with subject matter experts from different job specialties and learn about different career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospitalman Madeleine Connaway)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hospital corpsman
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

