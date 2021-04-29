Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair

210429-N-RG482-0067 (April 29, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton participate in a “Swaddle Challenge,” part of an interactive Labor and Delivery Department display during the NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair April 29, 2021. The NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair, sponsored by the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee, was designed as an opportunity for the approximately 500 NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsmen – and other enlisted rates - to interact with subject matter experts from different job specialties and learn about different career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospitalman Madeleine Connaway)

