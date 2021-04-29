Show offs! NMRTC Bremerton holds job specialty fair

210429-N-RG482-0088 (April 29, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Victoria Henry, right, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, speaks with Command Master Chief Robert Stockton, NMRTC Bremerton’s command master chief, at the master-at-arms rating display during the NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair April 29, 2021. The NMRTC Bremerton job specialty fair, sponsored by the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee, was designed as an opportunity for the approximately 500 NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsmen – and other enlisted rates - to interact with subject matter experts from different job specialties and learn about different career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

