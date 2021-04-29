U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct cold load training with flight crews from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. The training taught them how to safely load a UH-60 Blackhawk with their equipment, offload quickly and provide security. The training is in preparation for their participation in Exercise Swift Response 21, a multinational airborne exercise involving 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 nations, which begins the DefenderEurope exercise series. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 16:56 Photo ID: 6625324 VIRIN: 210429-A-JM925-0013 Resolution: 4468x2979 Size: 6.53 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training for Exercise Swift Response 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.