    Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training for Exercise Swift Response 21 [Image 4 of 13]

    Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training for Exercise Swift Response 21

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division receive instructions for cold load training from a member of the flight crew from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. The training taught them how to safely load a UH-60 Blackhawk with their equipment, offload quickly and provide security. The training is in preparation for their participation in Exercise Swift Response 21, a multinational airborne exercise involving 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 nations, which begins the DefenderEurope exercise series. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

    TAGS

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Cold Load Training
    DefenderEurope
    Swift Response 21

