Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training for Exercise Swift Response 21

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division receive instructions for cold load training from a member of the flight crew from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. The training taught them how to safely load a UH-60 Blackhawk with their equipment, offload quickly and provide security. The training is in preparation for their participation in Exercise Swift Response 21, a multinational airborne exercise involving 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 nations, which begins the DefenderEurope exercise series. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

