U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Jennings and Senior Airman David Poynter, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operators, place poured concrete into a repaired section of runway during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2021. The demonstration simulates the rapid repair of a battle damaged runway. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6625217
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-NA930-0032
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint training during airfield repair demonstration
LEAVE A COMMENT