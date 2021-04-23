Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Jennings and Senior Airman David Poynter, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operators, place poured concrete into a repaired section of runway during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2021. The demonstration simulates the rapid repair of a battle damaged runway. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

