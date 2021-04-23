Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration [Image 6 of 8]

    Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy engineers from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi, fill in an excavated hole during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2021. The demonstration field tests the “just enough, just-in-time” repair capability on a decommissioned runway at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The Department of Defense’s E-ADR concept uses local materials and minimal personnel and equipment in order to expedite a temporary runway repair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron

