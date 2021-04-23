Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration

U.S. Navy engineers from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi, fill in an excavated hole during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2021. The demonstration field tests the “just enough, just-in-time” repair capability on a decommissioned runway at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The Department of Defense’s E-ADR concept uses local materials and minimal personnel and equipment in order to expedite a temporary runway repair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

