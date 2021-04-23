U.S. Navy engineers from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi, fill in an excavated hole during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2021. The demonstration field tests the “just enough, just-in-time” repair capability on a decommissioned runway at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The Department of Defense’s E-ADR concept uses local materials and minimal personnel and equipment in order to expedite a temporary runway repair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6625219
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-NA930-1005
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint capability airfield repair demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swamp Fox engineers participate in joint training during airfield repair demonstration
LEAVE A COMMENT