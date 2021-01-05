PLYMOUTH, England (May 1, 2021) Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Albert Roddy, from Norfolk, Virginia, right, signs his reenlistment contract with Navy Counselor 1st Class Mark Litz following his reenlistment ceremony in Plymouth, England, May 1, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6625152 VIRIN: 210501-N-UN585-1020 Resolution: 5910x3940 Size: 494.53 KB Location: GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Chief Roddy Reenlistment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.