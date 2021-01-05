Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Roddy Reenlistment [Image 2 of 8]

    Senior Chief Roddy Reenlistment

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    PLYMOUTH, England (May 1, 2021) Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Albert Roddy, from Norfolk, Virginia, left, is read his certificate of honorable discharge by Ensign Bernardo Suarez during his reenlistment ceremony in Plymouth, England, May 1, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    This work, Senior Chief Roddy Reenlistment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

