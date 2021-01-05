PLYMOUTH, England (May 1, 2021) Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Albert Roddy, from Norfolk, Virginia, left, is presented with his certificate of reenlistment by Ensign Bernardo Suarez during his reenlistment ceremony in Plymouth, England, May 1, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6625151
|VIRIN:
|210501-N-UN585-1015
|Resolution:
|5977x3985
|Size:
|467.99 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Chief Roddy Reenlistment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT