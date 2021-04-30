210430-N-BF356-1550

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Aurora Carmona, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), inspects a delivery during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6625115 VIRIN: 210430-N-BF356-1550 Resolution: 6176x4117 Size: 884.93 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.