210430-N-BF356-1140

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, picks up supplies from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, April 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6625116 VIRIN: 210430-N-BF356-1140 Resolution: 6415x4277 Size: 975.8 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.