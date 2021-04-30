210430-N-BF356-1066
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Seaman Tucker Weldon, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class David Weir, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stand signalman and safety watch during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 11:47
|Photo ID:
|6625113
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-BF356-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|894.33 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT