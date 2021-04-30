210430-N-BF356-1066

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Seaman Tucker Weldon, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class David Weir, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stand signalman and safety watch during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6625113 VIRIN: 210430-N-BF356-1066 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 894.33 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.