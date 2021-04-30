Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In The Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210430-N-BF356-1066
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Seaman Tucker Weldon, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class David Weir, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stand signalman and safety watch during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    Iwo Jima
    Navy
    USN
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Readiness Group 4

