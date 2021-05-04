Col. John Cowart inspects the mortars during a training exercise between the SCT-J Marines and the 61st and 81st QRF JAF Battalions in Jordan. The training exercise consisted of mortar teams, artillery teams and a Jordan Marine team during a week long fire exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6625039
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-BR386-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Cowart Observes the 61st and 81st QRF JAF Battalions [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area Support Group Jordan Helps Advise Jordan Forces
