QRF Brigade field artillery gun crew fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer at the Al Quwayrah Training Area, Jordan. The artillery gun crew, a mortar crew, and Jordanian Royal Marines participated in live fire exercise over the course of a week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6625038 VIRIN: 210404-A-BR386-886 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, QRF Brigade Artillery Gun Crew Fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.