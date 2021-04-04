Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QRF Brigade Artillery Gun Crew Fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer [Image 2 of 3]

    QRF Brigade Artillery Gun Crew Fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer

    JORDAN

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    QRF Brigade field artillery gun crew fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer at the Al Quwayrah Training Area, Jordan. The artillery gun crew, a mortar crew, and Jordanian Royal Marines participated in live fire exercise over the course of a week.

    This work, QRF Brigade Artillery Gun Crew Fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

