QRF Brigade field artillery gun crew fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer at the Al Quwayrah Training Area, Jordan. The artillery gun crew, a mortar crew, and Jordanian Royal Marines participated in live fire exercise over the course of a week.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6625038
|VIRIN:
|210404-A-BR386-886
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QRF Brigade Artillery Gun Crew Fire the M119A2 105mm Howitzer [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area Support Group Jordan Helps Advise Jordan Forces
