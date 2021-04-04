Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Prepare for a Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Marines Prepare for a Live Fire Exercise

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Maj. Josh Roberts discuss the training exercise between the SCT-J U.S. Marines and the Jordanian forces. The training exercise consisted of mortar teams, artillery teams and a Jordan Marine team working together toward a final live fire exercise.

