U.S. Marines Prepare for a Live Fire Exercise

Maj. Josh Roberts discuss the training exercise between the SCT-J U.S. Marines and the Jordanian forces. The training exercise consisted of mortar teams, artillery teams and a Jordan Marine team working together toward a final live fire exercise.

