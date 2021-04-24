Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21

Army Reserve Sgt. Jose Reyes, right, 204th Public Affairs Detachment, Orlando, Fla., interviews Army Reserve Sgt. Seth Mittlehauser, left, 144th Minimal Care Detachment, San Diego, Calif., during search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 21, 2021. The training was part of Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. Public Affairs Soldiers produced mass communication products documenting search and rescue operations in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

