Army Reserve Sgt. Jose Reyes, left, 204th Public Affairs Detachment, Orlando, Fla., interviews Spc. Sean Howard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, California National Guard, Pomona, Calif., during a night time trench search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 21, 2021. The training was part of Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. Public Affairs Soldiers produced mass communication products documenting search and rescue operations in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:58 Photo ID: 6624923 VIRIN: 210424-A-UQ307-839 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.08 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.