    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21

    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Sgt. Jose Reyes (right), 204th Public Affairs Detachment, Orlando, Fla., video documents search and rescue team Soldiers of the 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, California National Guard, Pomona, Calif., during night time trench search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 21, 2021. The training was part of Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. Public Affairs Soldiers produced mass communication products documenting search and rescue operations in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6624921
    VIRIN: 210424-A-UQ307-720
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.36 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21, by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21
    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21
    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21
    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21
    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21
    Public Affairs Soldiers document Guardian Response 21

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    78th Training Division
    204th PAD
    GR21
    Guardian Response 2021

