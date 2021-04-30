210430-N-OA516-1037

SAN DIEGO (April 30, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Engineman 1st Class Jose Dondonaye, a Sailor assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). While visiting Gabrielle Giffords, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and spoke with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 00:49 Photo ID: 6624847 VIRIN: 210430-N-OA516-1037 Resolution: 2551x1701 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.