    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords [Image 2 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210430-N-OA516-1037
    SAN DIEGO (April 30, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Engineman 1st Class Jose Dondonaye, a Sailor assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). While visiting Gabrielle Giffords, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and spoke with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6624847
    VIRIN: 210430-N-OA516-1037
    Resolution: 2551x1701
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US NAVY
    USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
    SURFPAC
    LCS 10
    SWO BOSS
    VICE ADM KITCHENER

