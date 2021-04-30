210430-N-OA516-1002
SAN DIEGO (April 30, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with Cmdr. Michael Piano, commanding officer of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). While visiting Gabrielle Giffords, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and spoke with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
|04.30.2021
|05.01.2021 00:49
|6624846
|210430-N-OA516-1002
|2348x1565
|2.52 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS
