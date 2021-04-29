JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk

Active duty Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing, Reserve Airmen from the 477th Fighter Group and Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing, conduct a foreign object debris walk on the flightline at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2021. The JBER Airmen conducted the FOD walk to remove debris that could potentially damage aircraft and hinder mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6624820
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-HY271-0029
|Resolution:
|6096x4068
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
