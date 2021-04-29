Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk [Image 3 of 14]

    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing conduct a foreign object debris walk on the flightline at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2021. Active duty Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing, Reserve Airmen from the 477th Fighter Group and Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing, conducted the FOD walk to remove debris that could potentially damage aircraft and hinder mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6624819
    VIRIN: 210429-F-HY271-0004
    Resolution: 6991x4660
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk [Image 14 of 14], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk
    JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    FOD walk
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT