JBER Airmen conduct foreign object debris walk

Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing conduct a foreign object debris walk on the flightline at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2021. Active duty Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing, Reserve Airmen from the 477th Fighter Group and Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing, conducted the FOD walk to remove debris that could potentially damage aircraft and hinder mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

