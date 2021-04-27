U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breannti Reese with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, talks about her children, Machai (left) and Maverick, after an interview at Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Reese is a military spouse, mother of two and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6624813 VIRIN: 210427-M-NR281-1063 Resolution: 3984x4980 Size: 9.79 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.