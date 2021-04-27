Marine Corps Mother's Day

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breannti Reese with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, talks about her children, Machai (left) and Maverick, after an interview at Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Reese is a military spouse, mother of two and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes.)
