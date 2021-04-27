U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breannti Reese with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photograph with her children, Machai (left) and Maverick, during an interview at Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Reese is a military spouse, mother of two and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes.)
This work, Marine Corps Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
