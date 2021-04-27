Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Mother's Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Marine Corps Mother's Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breannti Reese with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photograph with her children, Machai (left) and Maverick, during an interview at Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Reese is a military spouse, mother of two and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes.)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6624812
    VIRIN: 210427-M-NR281-1034
    Resolution: 4296x3437
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Marine Corps Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARINES
    1ST MARDIV
    Mothers Day
    Military Mom

