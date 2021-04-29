U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sarah Culbertson, battalion executive officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photograph with her son Kyle and daughter Rachel during an interview at Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Culbertson is a military spouse, mother of two and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 23:18
|Photo ID:
|6624815
|VIRIN:
|210429-M-NR281-1045
|Resolution:
|3646x4558
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
