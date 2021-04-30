NTAG Richmond Holds Change of Command Ceremony

RICHMOND VA (April 30, 2021) Commander Charles R. Harmon (L) relieves Commander Kristopher D. Klaiber (R) as Commanding Officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond, during a change of command ceremony held at the Richmond Women's Club.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, NTAG Richmond’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. NTAG Richmond operates three Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers, 41 Talent Acquisition Stations, and eight Navy Officer Recruiting Stations throughout Virginia, Southern Maryland, and Northern North Carolina.

