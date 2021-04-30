Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Richmond Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    NTAG Richmond Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Todd Macdonald 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    RICHMOND VA (April 30, 2021) Commander Charles R. Harmon is piped ashore for the first time as Commanding Officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond, during a change of command ceremony held at the Richmond Woman's Club.
    Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, NTAG Richmond’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. NTAG Richmond operates three Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers, 41 Talent Acquisition Stations, and eight Navy Officer Recruiting Stations throughout Virginia, Southern Maryland, and Northern North Carolina.

