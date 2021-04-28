Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children

    Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Teachers and faculty from George S. Welch Elementary and Dover Air Force Base Middle Schools drive through base housing during the Month of the Military Child parade on Dover AFB, Delaware, April 28, 2021. The annual event is held each April as part of the month-long celebration of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6624143
    VIRIN: 210428-F-MO780-1028
    Resolution: 4528x2326
    Size: 1005.46 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    Dover AFB
    Military Children
    USAF
    Air power
    Month of the Military Child

