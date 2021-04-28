Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children

Teachers and faculty from George S. Welch Elementary and Dover Air Force Base Middle Schools drive through base housing during the Month of the Military Child parade on Dover AFB, Delaware, April 28, 2021. The annual event is held each April as part of the month-long celebration of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

