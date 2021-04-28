Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children [Image 1 of 5]

    Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brittney Wright, a teacher at George S. Welch Elementary School, waves to kids during the Month of the Military Child parade on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 28, 2021. Teachers and faculty from Welch as well as Dover AFB Middle School drove through base housing in celebration of the military children who attend the schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

