Teachers, faculty parade through housing celebrating Dover AFB military children

A faculty member from George S. Welch Elementary School drives her decorated vehicle through housing on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, as part of the Month of the Military Child parade April 28, 2021. Teachers and faculty from Welch as well as Dover AFB Middle School drove through base housing in celebration of the military children who attend the schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

