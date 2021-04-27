Washington National Guard hosts Foreign Attaché Orientation Visit

Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, Washington, presents a Seattle Seahawks shirt to Sen. Col. Pattana Punmongkol, a foreign attaché officer from the Kingdom of Thailand during a visit to Camp Murray on April 27, 2021. The Washington National Guard hosted more than 30 countries during an attaché orientation trip. The foreign officers learned about the Washington National Guard’s units and missions and toured a food bank talking with soldiers supporting the state’s COVID-19 response mission. Washington and the Kingdom of Thailand have been partner countries in the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2002. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

