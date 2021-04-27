Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard hosts Foreign Attaché Orientation Visit [Image 3 of 11]

    Washington National Guard hosts Foreign Attaché Orientation Visit

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Col. Kevin McMahan, commander, 96th Troop Command and Homeland Response Force Region X talks with Lt. Col. Raoul Bazatoha, a foreign attaché officer from Rwanda during a visit to Camp Murray on April 27, 2021. The Washington National Guard hosted more than 30 countries during an attaché orientation trip. The foreign officers learned about the Washington National Guard’s units and missions and toured a food bank talking with soldiers supporting the state’s COVID-19 response mission. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6624117
    VIRIN: 210427-D-MN117-923
    Resolution: 4496x3248
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington National Guard hosts Foreign Attaché Orientation Visit [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Foreign Attaché

