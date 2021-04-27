Washington National Guard hosts Foreign Attaché Orientation Visit

Col. Kevin McMahan, commander, 96th Troop Command and Homeland Response Force Region X talks with Lt. Col. Raoul Bazatoha, a foreign attaché officer from Rwanda during a visit to Camp Murray on April 27, 2021. The Washington National Guard hosted more than 30 countries during an attaché orientation trip. The foreign officers learned about the Washington National Guard’s units and missions and toured a food bank talking with soldiers supporting the state’s COVID-19 response mission. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US