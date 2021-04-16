U.S. and Paraguayan representatives pose next to a delivery of pharmaceuticals in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 16, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical Division acquired the medicines for use in support of civilian relief of COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:09 Photo ID: 6623724 VIRIN: 210416-D-XL571-001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 121.98 KB Location: ASUNCION, PY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA, SOUTHCOM partnership provides humanitarian support for COVID-19 relief [Image 2 of 2], by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.