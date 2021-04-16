U.S. and Paraguayan representatives unload a truck containing a delivery of pharmaceuticals in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 16, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical Division acquired the medicines for use in support of civilian relief of COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)
DLA, SOUTHCOM partnership provides humanitarian support for COVID-19 relief
