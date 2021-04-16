Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA, SOUTHCOM partnership provides humanitarian support for COVID-19 relief

    DLA, SOUTHCOM partnership provides humanitarian support for COVID-19 relief

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. and Paraguayan representatives unload a truck containing a delivery of pharmaceuticals in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 16, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical Division acquired the medicines for use in support of civilian relief of COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:09
    Location: ASUNCION, PY 
    This work, DLA, SOUTHCOM partnership provides humanitarian support for COVID-19 relief, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    USSOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Paraguay
    DLA Troop Support
    OHDACA
    Defense Logistic Agency
    Strong Partnerships

