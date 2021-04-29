U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter exercises in Black Sea

210429-G-G0108-1027 BLACK SEA April 29, 2021 U.S. Coast Guard members conduct post-flight procedures on a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter while aboard the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Black Sea, April 29, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

