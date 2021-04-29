Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea

    BLACK SEA

    04.29.2021

    210429-G-G0108-1013 BLACK SEA April 29, 2021, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter conducts post-flight procedures on the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Black Sea, April 29, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Location: BLACK SEA
