210429-G-G0108-1013 BLACK SEA April 29, 2021, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter conducts post-flight procedures on the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Black Sea, April 29, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 13:25
|Photo ID:
|6623705
|VIRIN:
|210429-G-G0100-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x2001
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
