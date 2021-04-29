U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea

210429-G-ID129-1002 BLACK SEA (April 29, 2021) Tie-down crew members take off the lines holding the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the flight deck before taking off aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 28, 2021, in the Black Sea. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

