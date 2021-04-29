Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea

    BLACK SEA

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210429-G-ID129-1002 BLACK SEA (April 29, 2021) Tie-down crew members take off the lines holding the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the flight deck before taking off aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 28, 2021, in the Black Sea. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:25
    Location: BLACK SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations in Black Sea
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter exercises in Black Sea

    TAGS

    NATO
    Allies
    Hamilton
    Coast Guard
    WMSL

