Wiesbaden Elementary School Principal Tonya Laliberte, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lead Project Engineer Ben Peschke and Department of Defense Education Activity Europe Chief of Facilities John Rovero discuss the nearly completed replacement Wiesbaden Elementary School project after a brief on-site ceremony celebrating the project April 23, 2021. The school was built in close partnership with the DoDEA and is expected to host its first students this coming fall.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6623699
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-WZ074-049
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
