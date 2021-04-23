Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    An educational sign explaining the fire safety sprinkler systems geared toward students is seen here in the nearly complete Wiesbaden Elementary School project in the Hainerberg portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden April 23, 2021. Signs like this are located throughout the school to help the students better understand the elements of the building around them. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the school in close partnership the Department of Defense Education Activity to provide the children of service members in the Wiesbaden area a new, 21st-century school where they can learn and grow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6623698
    VIRIN: 210423-A-WZ074-053
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wiesbaden Elementary School
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

