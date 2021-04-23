Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Alec Higgins and Resident Engineer Will Adcock check out the main entrance of the nearly completed Wiesbaden Elementary School project in the Hainerberg portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden April 23, 2021. The school was built in close partnership with the Department of Defense Education Activity and is expected to host its first students this coming fall. Remaining work at the site is primarily associated with landscaping efforts on site.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6623697
    VIRIN: 210423-A-WZ074-020
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wiesbaden Elementary School
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

