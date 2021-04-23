U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nearly finished with new Wiesbaden Elementary School project

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Alec Higgins and Resident Engineer Will Adcock check out the main entrance of the nearly completed Wiesbaden Elementary School project in the Hainerberg portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden April 23, 2021. The school was built in close partnership with the Department of Defense Education Activity and is expected to host its first students this coming fall. Remaining work at the site is primarily associated with landscaping efforts on site.

