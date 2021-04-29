Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMEL calibrates Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, unplugs the power source of a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The 18th CMS PMEL supports not just Kadena, but 135 different work centers. This includes civilian work centers, and Osan, Kunsan, Yokota, and Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    This work, PMEL calibrates Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    PMEL
    TMDE
    18th CMS
    USINDO-PACOM

