PMEL calibrates Kadena

Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, unplugs the power source of a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The 18th CMS PMEL supports not just Kadena, but 135 different work centers. This includes civilian work centers, and Osan, Kunsan, Yokota, and Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

