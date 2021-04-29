PMEL calibrates Kadena

Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. After a preliminary self-test to check the user interface functions correctly, the test kit is connected to a calibrator, which completes a pre-check before the calibration. This two-step process takes approximately three hours to complete, but is integral to ensuring the machine functions correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

