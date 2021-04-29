Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. After a preliminary self-test to check the user interface functions correctly, the test kit is connected to a calibrator, which completes a pre-check before the calibration. This two-step process takes approximately three hours to complete, but is integral to ensuring the machine functions correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6623508
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-ZJ963-1122
|Resolution:
|7654x5103
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMEL calibrates Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
