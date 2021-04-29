Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMEL calibrates Kadena [Image 5 of 7]

    PMEL calibrates Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The TTU-205 is used to test, troubleshoot and calibrate aircraft pilot-static systems by simulating in-flight pressure conditions. It provides a known altitude and airspeed to the aircraft and tests the systems response to ensure accuracy, and in order to do so, the TTU-205 itself must be accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    This work, PMEL calibrates Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

