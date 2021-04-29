PMEL calibrates Kadena

Senior Airman Austin Jackson, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a TTU-205/J pilot-static test kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The TTU-205 is used to test, troubleshoot and calibrate aircraft pilot-static systems by simulating in-flight pressure conditions. It provides a known altitude and airspeed to the aircraft and tests the systems response to ensure accuracy, and in order to do so, the TTU-205 itself must be accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

