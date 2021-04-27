INDY 08 memorial service

Family members of Staff Sgt. Richard A. Dickson, a sensor operator on INDY 08, watch as a wreath is laid under Dickson’s memorial at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2021. During the mission that resulted in the crash of INDY 08 April 27,2013, the four Airmen who were lost were providing lifesaving intelligence to soldiers on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason W. Cochran)

